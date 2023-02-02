Grayson Jenkins signs to become a Lenoir-Rhyne Bear.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – One of the players taking the step to the next level for the Social Circle Redskins is Grayson Jenkins, who signed with Lenoir-Ryhne University.

Jenkins announced days before National Signing Day, which was Wednesday, that he committed to play for the Bears and head coach Mike Jacobs.

“[Lenoir-Rhyne] was very nice when I visited. The coaches are really good people and the atmosphere is great,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins was a two-way player for Social Circle, playing as a defensive back and a wide receiver.

During his senior season, he made plays for head coach Rob Patton on both sides of the ball. Jenkins accumulated 78 tackles, four interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one touchdown.

Following his senior season, Jenkins was named to the Region 5A-Division I First Team as a defensive back.

Prior to signing with Lenoir-Rhyne, Jenkins had received offers from Wittenberg University, University of La Verne, Culver-Stockton College, Thiel College and Carthage College.

Jenkins made sure to savor his moment on stage Wednesday as he signed alongside his teammates and coaches that have helped him get to the point where he can play football at the next level.

“I am really proud of them; it has been a long four years but we did what we wanted to do. The football program has gone up a lot,” Jenkins said. “The coaches helped a lot. They have helped talk to [college] coaches and if I had any questions they were there.”

As Jenkins gets ready to play for the Bears in the fall, he knows exactly what kind of player Lenoir-Rhyne will be getting when he makes his arrival.

“[They are getting] a very physical and aggressive player,” Jenkins said. “I am never going to back down from anything and I am going to try my hardest.”



