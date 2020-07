SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Rob Patton era is underway in Social Circle.

Patton, who previously served as the defensive coordinator at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County, has taken the reins of the Redskins football program. He and his staff are now priming his kids for their first season in a new region and new classification.

The club took the field on a sweltering Wednesday morning to continue its preparation for the 2020 campaign.

Sights from Wednesday can be seen below:

Mason Wittner | The Covington News Mason Wittner | The Covington News