Freshmen bolt onto Social Circle girls basketball scene

Eight freshmen are featured on the 2023-24 Social Circle girls basketball roster. In their first year as varsity players, they all have made an impact for the Lady Redskins.

Sophia Fontenot, Marissa Morrell and Brielle Price are three “dynamic” players from this group, too, according to head coach Norman Jones.

Morrell, in particular, was straightforward when asked what makes her and her classmates a unique group of players.

“What makes us special is we put in the work,” Morrell said.

Of the freshman class, Fontenot leads the way averaging five points per game along with 2.7 rebounds. Price is right behind with 4.6 points and a 2.4 rebounds per game average.

Morrell averages 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

One specific area of the floor that this group has helped in is beyond the arc.

Fontenot leads the overall team in three pointers made with 34 and in three-point percentage shooting 30 percent from the three-point line.

Price is second on the team as well in three-point percentage shooting 29 percent.

On Jan. 23, Fontenot set her career-high in points largely due to her three-point shot. In that game, she connected on six, three pointers on her way to a 20-point outing.

Afterward, Fontenot shared how she works on her shot.

“I just practice, keep your hand up there and follow your shot,” Fontenot said. “Sometimes I practice with my dad and just take that into the game.”

Morrell’s career-high came three days prior versus Monroe Area. She scored 14 points while dropping four threes in the contest.

There was an added factor, though, as to why that game is Morrell’s favorite.

“It was my birthday, so I was super excited for that game,” Morrell said.

Price’s 20-point, career-high came in the same game against Monroe Area, but she’s also recorded 15-point performances on two other occasions.

One aspect of their games that Fontenot and Morrell both feel like they improved in cannot be found on a stat sheet.

They each stressed that they have built up confidence over the course of this season.

“I did not expect it,” Morrell said. “At first, I was kind of nervous but, after a couple of games, I wasn’t nervous.”

Fontenot’s confidence seemed evident when asked if she looked up to any players in the college or professional ranks.

“I just want to be me,” Fontenot said.

Even so, Fontenot believes her faith in herself has taken great strides.

“With my confidence. I’m just working on my confidence knowing that I can do it,” Fontenot said. “Then go out there and play.”

Social Circle saw a three-win improvement from a season ago with a 10-16 overall record. Its 3-4 finish in Region 5A-Division I claimed the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs, too.

Upon entering region play, Jones shared a message to the players of “just have fun.” Jones believes that may be the reason for the eight freshmen’s belief.

“I guess that’s why the shots have been going in. They don’t feel the pressure of, ‘We gotta win. We gotta win,’” Jones said. “They’re just having fun and letting it fly.”

With the slew of freshmen making waves for the Lady Redskins, Jones feels confident the program is heading in the right direction.

"These girls want to play basketball. So, we have basketball players now,” Jones said. “I think Social Circle, with these freshmen, we are in good hands for the next few years. I’m happy. The future is bright.”