BREAKING: Social Circle boys basketball in search of its next head coach

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — According to the Social Circle High School athletic department’s Twitter page, the school is looking for a new head boys basketball coach.

The page made its search public on Thursday at 3:20 p.m. with a tweet.

Social Circle High School @TheCircleHoops is searching for next head coach. @KyleSandy355 pic.twitter.com/fX4ds1XhSq — Social Circle Athletic Department (@clhargrove) May 25, 2023

Taylor Jackson was the most recent head coach who finished his fifth season at the helm in the 2022-23 school year.

When The Covington News reached out to Jackson, he responded but gave no further comment concerning this development.

Jackson helped lead the Redskins to unprecedented heights during his tenure. Social Circle won first-ever back-to-back region championships in each of the last two seasons and made it to the Final Four last season for the first time while finishing with a 30-1 record.

Before Jackson was hired at Social Circle, he served as an assistant for former Newton head boys basketball coach Rick Rasmussen.

This is just the latest shake up in the area's boys basketball coaching carousel. The Redskins will be the third Newton County area boys basketball program in search of a coach since this offseason began.

First, Charlemagne Gibbons announced he was leaving Newton for Gainesville. Then, Barry Browner was deemed Gibbons’ replacement.

At Alcovy, Mack Hardwick announced his resignation as head boys basketball coach, but said he will remain at Alcovy High School as a teacher. The Tigers have yet to name a replacement for Hardwick.

This is a developing story. Check back later when updates are available.



