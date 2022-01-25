AOTW: Taylor Favors is spark for Lady Redskins

COVINGTON, Ga. — This year, the Social Circle Lady Redskins have a very young team with two seniors leading the way. One of those seniors is Taylor Favors.

Currently standing at 8-11 overall, Social Circle has leaned heavily on Favors to provide leadership for the freshmen and sophomores. So much so that head coach Dave LaBarrie and her teammates named her team captain.

Favors has fully embraced this role during the 2021-22 season.

“There have been times when questions have been asked from the players,” Favors said. “I have been able to share what I have learned. I try to offer encouragement and be a good role model on and off the court.”

Outside of the basketball squad, though, Favors serves in other leadership positions.

Favors is involved in Youth Walton Leadership and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. Her involvement includes much more than being a member, she’s a senior representative for the class of 2022 for both organizations as well.

Upon her high school graduation in May, Favors aspires to take all of her leadership experience to the collegiate level.

Favors plans to attend Georgia State University to major in biology/forensic science as her favorite class she’s enrolled in at Social Circle right now is her forensic science class.

But, even with that in mind, Favors isn’t ready for this basketball season to end just yet.

“We had a slow start at the beginning of the season,” Favors said. “But we went on a six-game winning streak. We are currently 8-11 and hoping to get some more wins before this season ends.”