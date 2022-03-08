AOTW: Brooks off to hot start for Lady ‘Skins

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle girls soccer team is 10 games into its season with a 9-1 overall record. So far, the Lady Redskins have scored a total of 79 goals.

There is one player, in particular, who has produced nearly half of Social Circle’s offense in 2022: Peyton Brooks.

Brooks, a sophomore striker for this year’s team, has already scored 37 total goals on the season. When asked how she was able to score so many goals, Brooks credited her fellow Lady Redskins.

“Even though I get the credit for scoring, I couldn’t do it without my teammates who work hard by getting the ball up the field to me by communicating with one another and making great passes,” Brooks said.

Brooks has been playing soccer since she was three years old. She has also participated in basketball and softball throughout her life, but Brooks stressed soccer has remained her favorite sport to play.

Even so, Brooks recognized various areas she aimed to improve upon heading into her sophomore campaign.

“This season I feel like I have grown in many areas,” Brooks said. “Although I shoot with my right foot, I’ve been working hard to make shots with my left foot to give me more of an advantage during games. I also have been working on ball placement on the field so my shots can be more accurate. Every day I strive to be a better player with the help of my coaches and my encouraging teammates.”

In addition to her position on the girls soccer team at Social Circle, Brooks participates in other extracurricular activities.

She is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Future Georgia Educators (FGE).

Her freshman year, she played basketball at Social Circle, too. Outside of school, Brooks plays soccer with Liberty Soccer Club.

Now, with nine matches remaining in the 2022 season, Brooks hopes to build off her success so far this year to help propel the Lady Redskins to more victories.

But Brooks believes that it will be the team chemistry that will help the Lady Redskins’ chances for a deep run this year.

“This soccer season is going really well for us right now,” Brooks said. “We have a lot of talented and hard-working players on the team who always give their best at every practice and every game. We have great communication on the field, which I believe will get us far this season.”