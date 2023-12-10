Abbey Land makes signing with Young Harris softball on Dec. 1

Social Circle’s Abbey Land signed her national letter of intent on Dec. 1. As a result, Land will continue her softball career at Young Harris.

Land put pen to paper inside of Social Circle’s media center in front of friends, family and teammates.

Once the signing was completed, Land saw the pressure of the recruiting process evaporate.

“[It was] a relief but very exciting. After being in the recruiting process for two years, it could get very stressful at times,” Land said. “Now that it’s over, a lot of pressure has been lifted off of my shoulders.”

Throughout her career, Land has served as the Lady Redskins' pitcher. The senior was a part of two state playoff berths, including a top two finish at state in her junior season.

During her college search, the campus life and programs within the university were factors that Land paid attention to the most.

“The size of the campus and the curriculum that was offered was very important to me,” Land said.

For Land, there were many reasons why Young Harris was the right choice for her. One factor that weighed heavily in the decision was that Land’s sister currently attends Young Harris.

“When I got on campus and met coach Jessie and coach Sam, I immediately felt at home,” Land said. “The campus is beautiful and was the right size for me. My sister, already a student at Young Harris, also played a role in me choosing it.”

Land's senior season finished with her grabbing a spot as the First Team All-Region pitcher for Region 5A-Division I.

Land pitched 109.2 innings in 2023. She posted a 2.3 earned run average while striking out 95 batters.

With her Lady Redskins career in the rear view mirror, Land can not wait to join the Mountain Lions’ softball program next fall.

“I’m looking forward to being with all of the girls and making new best friends,” Land said. “I’m very excited to play ball at a higher level with such an amazing team.”