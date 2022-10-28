4-run inning propels Social Circle softball to 7-2 victory over Bacon County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins put together their most productive offensive inning in Columbus to lead them to a 7-2 victory over Bacon County.

Trailing 2-1 through three full innings, Social Circle had a four-run burst to take the lead.

It started when the bases were loaded at the top of the fourth. Addie Stracner drew a walk to bring Laura Tully in from third base. Avery Bedsole walked, too, bringing Kyla Head across home plate.

Savannah Frachiseur extended the Lady Redskins’ lead with an RBI single that scored Stracner and Halie Richardson.

Frachiseur and Harlie Ramsey each had two RBIs along with an RBI apiece from Kaylynn Scaffe, Stracner and Bedsole.

Macy Langley earned the win with seven innings pitched allowing zero earned runs, six hits and had five strikeouts.

A Region 5A-Division I matchup awaits the Lady Redskins as they will face Prince Avenue at 3 p.m. Prince Avenue is coming off a 14-1 win over Mount Vernon on Friday, too.