Wyatt Joyner achieves goal, signs with Shorter University

Piedmont Academy held a ceremony on Feb. 7 for National Signing Day.

One of the signings celebrated was Wyatt Joyner. He penned his national letter of intent to play football at Shorter University.

Joyner described the moment it became official.

"It felt amazing to be able to sign and accomplish a goal that most athletes have, but few actually get the chance to achieve," Joyner said.

Joyner has played football since he was 4 years old. At the next level, he plans to play offensive lineman for the Hawks beginning this upcoming fall.

Joyner shared with The News when he began dreaming of one day playing college football.

"While I was playing football in middle school is when I started to think about college ball," Joyner said. "Then when I got to high school I knew I didn't want to give up the sport after I graduated."

And, Joyner is grateful he can live out his dream as part of the Shorter University football program.

"I love the atmosphere on campus with the coaches and players. I also like how close the coaches are with the players and the player's development," Joyner said. "Coach Morrison and coach Curd are also great coaches who I feel like I can learn a lot from."

Though he only spent one year at Piedmont Academy, Joyner is grateful for his time at the school and on the Cougars football team.

"This is my first year at Piedmont," Joyner said. "I came there during summer this year, and I got accepted into their family very fast and it made the whole process of coming into a new school very easy on me and I'm beyond thankful for that."