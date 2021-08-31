Lady Cougars defeat Brentwood

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Piedmont Academy’s softball team earned a 7-2 victory last Saturday against visiting Brentwood in a matchup of two perennially strong programs.

Emily McEwen went the distance in the pitcher’s circle and recorded three strikeouts while limiting the Lady Eagles to five hits in the home contest.

“It was a good win,” said coach Joe Johnson. “We still are working to clean up a few things. We definitely were strong with our pitching and our defense made the plays behind her.”

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning and never trailed after the top of the first. Piedmont scored a run in the third, two more in the fourth and an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

“The girls are starting to see the softball better at the plate,” Johnson said. “We still have to work on making adjustments in the batter’s box. This is a hard-working group of kids. We just have to keep grinding it out and getting better every day. There is still a lot of softball left to play.

McEwen and Abby Arnold both had two hits to help lead the team offensively. Teagan Hinson had two RBIs while Marissa Holder and Maddie Waddleton also drove in runs.

Piedmont was scheduled to play at Locust Grove on Monday but that game was cancelled. The Lady Cougars were scheduled to play at Brentwood in a rematch in Sandersville on Wednesday of this week.

The team will play Westfield and Southwest Georgia Academy on Saturday for a pair of games beginning at 11 a.m.