Cougars thrash Memorial Day in home opener

Piedmont Academy’s varsity football team had an impressive offensive performance on its way to a 51-20 victory against visiting Memorial Day last Friday.

The Cougars (2-1 overall) had several standout performances on both sides of the football. Luke Welch had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Kennemore hauled in three receptions for 44 yards and a score.

Quarterback Justin Reynolds as 13-of-20 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Anderson had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Holder and Landon Connor also made receptions.

Michael Joseph rushed nine times for 81 yards and a score while Kennemore added 50 yards on the ground on two carries. Mark Myles rushed six times for 25 yards and Gavin Mask added five carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Connor, Anderson, Holder and Spencer Carter each added to the ground game. Anderson and Spencer both reached the end zone.

It was also a strong defensive effort for Piedmont. Connor made five tackles with one for a loss and Welch and Mask both had four defensive stops.

Dalton Wallace, Mark Hicks and Patrick Meadows each had three tackles. Carter (two tackles, one interception), Cole Wade (two tackles) and Tanner (two tackles, one fumble recovery) also contributed defensively.

Mason Owen registered a tackle and a recovered a fumble while Beau Cook, Daniel Joseph and Scott Swann each made a defensive stop.

The Cougars will be on the road this Friday against Robert Toombs Academy in Lyons for a 7:30 p.m. non-region contest. The Crusaders enter the contest 0-3.



