Cougars crush Robert Toombs for third consecutive victory

LYONS, Ga. — The winning streak is now at three games for the Piedmont Academy football team.

The Cougars (3-1 overall) defeated Robert Toombs Academy 33-7 last Friday on the road. It was another impressive performance offensively for Piedmont. Quarterback Justin Reynolds was 12-of-19 through the air for 190 yards and two scores.

Landon Connor had five catches for 120 yards in the win while Ryan Holder hauled in two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. Luke Welch also had two receptions for 24 yards and a score.

On the ground, Michael Joseph rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Mask added 28 yards on four carries with a score.

Defensively, Dalton Wallace had nine tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Cole Wade compiled a team-high 11 defensive stops. Mask compiled seven tackles and Mark Hicks had four tackles and a sack.

Ryan Kennemore and Welch both had three tackles while Brody Anderson added two tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Joseph also had two tackles for the Cougar defense.

Since a season-opening loss, Piedmont has settled into the new Air Raid offense used by coach Clint Satterfield.

The Cougars will host Lake Oconee Academy this Friday. The Titans of Greensboro are a new program. LOA fell to Augusta Prep 55-14 last week.