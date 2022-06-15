USA BASKETBALL: Castle, Team USA take gold

TIJUANA, Mexico — After earning a spot on the 2022 Under 18 Team USA Basketball team, Newton’s Stephon Castle traveled to Mexico to compete in the FIBA U18 Americas Championships. Advancing to the finals, Team USA defeated Team Brazil 102-60 to bring home the gold medal.

Castle recorded seven points and three rebounds in 16 minutes of action during the finals matchup.

Team USA cruised through the tournament, too.

In the quarterfinals, it downed Team Mexico 92-64 and triumphed over Team Argentina 98-60. At the end of the tournament, Castle averaged 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals per game.

Team USA placed first while Team Brazil came in second and Team Canda earned a third place finish.