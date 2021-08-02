Timberwolves sign former Rams star

On Thursday night, a Newton High School alum was eagerly waiting to hear his basketball dream come true. And it did.

Isaiah Miller was signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves after the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) 2021 draft. This is the second straight year that the Timberwolves have signed a former Ram.

The 6-foot, 190-pound point guard enters the league after four years at the University of North Carolina – Greensboro.

Though his hometown is in New Jersey, Miller was already famous in Covington long before Thursday night.

In his senior season as a Ram, Miller helped lead Newton County to a 28-2 record. In the same year, he led the team to the 7A State Quarterfinals, which catapulted them to a no. 4 standings finish in the state of Georgia.

Miller was a Ram for one season during which he averaged 20 points, six rebounds and a little over three steals per contest. His first three years of high schools were spent at Eastside High School where he averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game as a junior.

His success on the court led to earning some accolades.

- First-team All-State in 7A North by the Georgia High School Coaches Association

- First team All-Region and All-Metro

- Won the dunk contest at the Underclassman All-America Game

Success didn’t end for Miller once he graduated high school. He took his talents to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina while also majoring in Communications.

As a member of the Spartans, Miller made noise.

He scored 1,410 career points are the 10thmost in school history while his 594 made field goals rank him fourth. He even has the program record for the most steals in program history with 241.

Miller concluded his Spartan career averaging 15 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.6 assists per game.

His efforts help lead UNC-Greensboro to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Just like his high school days, Miller earned many honors as a result of his stellar play in the Southern Conference (SoCon).

- 2017-18 SoCon All-Freshman

- 2018-19 & 2019-20 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year

- 2018-19 First Team All-SoCon

- 2018-19 SoCon All-Tournament

- 2019-20 SoCon Player of the Year

- 2019-20 First Team All-SoCon

All in all, Miller has had quite the basketball career thus far. Every point, steal, rebound and honor has propelled Miller to achieve the ultimate goal to enter the NBA.

His dream is now reality.

Both high school and college basketball has prepared Miller for the professional level. Now, as a member of the Timberwolves, Miller is off to the NBA to improve upon his basketball craft.