Six Newton Rams wrestlers qualify for state sectionals next week

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams wrestling team had quite the showing in the Region 4-AAAAAAA traditional tournament on Saturday. Six individual wrestlers placed in the top four to advance to the state sectionals next week.

Newton’s top finisher was Landyn Camp. He won the region for the 150-pound weight class.

Meanwhile, a couple of Lady Rams made some noise, too.

Ciara Camp finished second along with Kalayah Ruby Edward’s third place finish.

Malachi Riley and Marshall Burton advanced to the state sectionals with their third place finishes in the 157 and 190-pound weight classes, respectively.

Javaughn Montaque qualified for the state sectionals by placing fourth at the region tournament in the 285-pound weight class.

All six wrestlers will compete in the state sectionals — hosted by Stephens County — next week.



