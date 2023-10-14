Rams down the Broncos 44-17 to remain perfect





SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Despite the rain, the Newton Rams football team clicked on all cylinders to remain perfect on the road. The Rams took down Region 4-AAAAAAA foe Brookwood 44-17 on a pouring Friday night.

Newton dominated in all facets of the game, and it started with special teams.

On the opening kickoff, Malik Brightwell took the ball down the sideline for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Brightwell’s touchdown is all Newton needed in order to gain the momentum and never look back.

Offensively, the Rams were hindered in the pass game due to the wet conditions.

As a result, Zion Johnson and Marcus Calwise played pivotal roles for Newton on the ground as the weather became more of a factor.

On the first drive of the second quarter for Newton, Johnson broke a few tackles on the perimeter before racing down the sideline for the 40-yard touchdown.

Johnson’s score gave Newton a 15-0 lead.

The Broncos offense was shut down in the first half due to strong play from Newton’s front seven.

The Rams defense took advantage of the weather as Brookwood ball carriers struggled to get past the line of scrimmage.

The Broncos’ 22-yard field goal served as their only points of the half.

With little time remaining in the second quarter, the Rams found a way to score twice.

A deep drive into Brookwood territory ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Deron Benson to Calwise.

Just a few plays later, the Newton defense got a score of their own.

Ephraim Wright picked off the crossing route and took it 60 yards for the pick-six as time expired in the first half.

Newton led 27-3 heading into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson scored his second and third scores of the night. The junior halfback reached the end zone on rushes from 22 and 28 yards out, respectively.

Before the game concluded, the Rams defense added on for good measure.

After pushing Brookwood deep in their own territory, a bad snap rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety.

Brookwood’s other points came through the air.

Late in the third quarter, Broncos quarterback Matt Peavy’s pass went through the Newton defenders’ hands and into the hands of Lee Niles for a touchdown.

On the final drive of the game, Peavy scored on the goal line with seconds left to reduce the Rams lead. But Newton’s 27-point advantage remained intact for the remaining seconds of the contest.

The Rams’ undefeated season remains alive at 7-0 overall along with a 2-0 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.

Newton will be back in action at Sharp Stadium when it takes on the Parkview Panthers Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.