PREP VOLLEYBALL: More than a sport

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the upcoming 2022 season, the Newton Lady Rams volleyball team will have a mix of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors take the court. But there has been one player, in particular, who has emerged as the leader for this year’s team.

And that is Makenzie Joseph.

According to head coach Daniel Caraway, Joseph’s performance has made her the clear choice to be senior captain.

“[Makenzie] has done everything she can to improve,” Caraway said. “She’s serious about it and does what is asked of her. And she leads tremendously. She’s going to be my No. 1 pick for captain.”

Joseph first stepped onto a volleyball court four years ago and fell in love with the sport almost immediately. Since then, Joseph has been a starter for Newton High School’s team and has even made it onto a club volleyball team, Aftershock Volleyball Club, outside of school.

Heading into her senior year as the senior captain, Joseph is ready to “take charge” of the girls volleyball program. Which, for her, is what the sport has taught her the most.

“For me, it’s more than a sport,” Joseph said. “It’s built me to be someone who is more outspoken and to say, ‘OK, if no one wants to take charge, then I’ve got it.’ Not to be pushy, but we’re a team. And let’s be a team together and we’re going to tackle this together.”

Becoming the Lady Rams’ team captain didn’t happen overnight for Joseph. There was a lot of learning and coaching that factored into her on-court success.

Joseph credited her head coach as a main proponent for her growth as a volleyball player.

“Out of all the coaches I’ve had, I trust [coach Caraway] the most,” Joseph said. “He’s actually come in here and made a difference in our program. He’s been very adamant about being invested in us. It wasn’t just about the game or just a job, but he’s actually pouring into us.”

Joseph and Caraway’s player-coach relationship also carries over outside of the girls volleyball program at Newton with Joseph being a member of Caraway’s club volleyball team, too.

Joseph has recognized the impact gaining different playing experiences has made on her volleyball career.

“Simply by playing, I’ve gotten a lot better with my volleyball IQ and I’ve gotten better by playing different positions,” Joseph said. “It’s the little things that make me think I’m doing better and the little improvements I’ve seen have made me a better player.”

All of her growth the past four years has seemed to prepare Joseph for the challenge of being the Lady Rams’ senior captain in 2022. And, even though entering her senior season has brought on a bittersweet feeling, Joseph stressed that she feels more encouraged to help lead her team.

And it’s all due to the faith she has gained from Caraway when he first arrived in Newton three years ago.

“I feel more motivated [heading into this season] knowing that he’s my coach and he’s got my back and we’ve built trust over the years,” Joseph said. “I’m ready to tackle this season and ready to get on the court and start playing.”



