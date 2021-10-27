PREP VOLLEYBALL: Area players earn All-Region honors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recently, the Newton and Eastside High School volleyball teams received some exciting news.

For the Lady Rams, four of their players received recognition on the All-Region team that is voted on by all coaches in Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Makenzie Joseph earned a spot on the Second Team All-Region team.

Three of Joseph’s teammates were also recognized.

Adrianna Lewis, Jewel Harper and Sanaya March all receiving Honorable Mention from the region coaches, too.

A volleyball player from Eastside received recognition, too, on the All-Region Team.

Madison Cluff was voted onto the Second Team All-Region team in Region 8-AAAAA.



