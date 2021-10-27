By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Area players earn All-Region honors
All-Region
Newton’s Makenzie Joseph, Adrianna Lewis, Jewel Harper and Sanaya March and Eastside’s Madison Cluff were among players to received All-Region honors this season. (Special Photos | Stephen Foster)

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recently, the Newton and Eastside High School volleyball teams received some exciting news. 

For the Lady Rams, four of their players received recognition on the All-Region team that is voted on by all coaches in Region 4-AAAAAAA. 

Makenzie Joseph earned a spot on the Second Team All-Region team. 

Three of Joseph’s teammates were also recognized. 

Adrianna Lewis, Jewel Harper and Sanaya March all receiving Honorable Mention from the region coaches, too. 

A volleyball player from Eastside received recognition, too, on the All-Region Team. 

Madison Cluff was voted onto the Second Team All-Region team in Region 8-AAAAA. 