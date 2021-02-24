PREP HOOPS: No. 4 Lady Rams upset top-seeded Tift County

The No. 4 seed Newton Lady Rams pulled off the upset of top-seeded Tift County in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday night.

Led in scoring by junior Ashleigh Norris, who finished the night with 16 points, Newton dominated its opponent from start to finish en route to a 50-38 victory. Freshman phenom Sanaa Tripp closed out the night with 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals to help get the Lady Rams to the second round.

Newton will remain on the road in the next round. The Lady Rams will travel to the winner of the first-round battle between no. 2 North Paulding and No. 3 East Coweta.