PREP FOOTBALL: Riley Scruggs tabbed Newton's newest gunslinger

COVINGTON, Ga. — One big question has been looming around Newton football since the end of last season: Who is going to be the Rams’ quarterback in 2022?

Well, after a long, thorough quarterback competition this offseason, head coach Camiel Grant Jr., has handed the reins over to Riley Scruggs.

Being the Rams’ starter is a dream come true for Scruggs.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I was a freshman and I’m excited about [being the quarterback],” Scruggs said. “I’ve been putting in work since my freshman season and now it’s finally showing. And being out here playing at Sharp on Friday nights means everything to me.”

Scruggs took all the snaps at quarterback Friday night during Newton’s scrimmage against Columbia High School. In his outing, Scruggs went 3-for-11 with 98 yards passing, four rushing yards and a touchdown pass.

The final statistics line features a few drops by Rams receivers and a near 60-yard touchdown pass to Calwise in the second quarter.

Overall, Grant was pleased with the junior’s performance under center.

“He did exactly what we have been asking him to do over these last two to three weeks,” Grant said. “He had a pretty good command of where to go with the football. He did not disappoint at all.”

Check out Wednesday, Aug. 10’s print edition for the full story and recap of Scruggs and Newton’s football scrimmage Friday night.



