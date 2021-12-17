PREP FOOTBALL: Red Wolves ‘lucky’ to have Zollicoffer

COVINGTON, Ga. - On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Elijah Zollicoffer signed a commitment letter to play college football at Arkansas State University. Students, teammates and coaches who all gathered in the auditorium to watch him sign surrounded the Newton High School senior.

The 6’6, 325-pound Zollicoffer was accompanied on stage by his parents and could not help but smile while he was signing his national letter of intent. Zollicoffer chose Arkansas State University over other schools Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Maryland, Minnesota, South Carolina, Central Florida and Virginia.

Earlier this year Zollicoffer went on an official visit to Jonesboro, Arkansas. When he arrived, it felt just right according to him.

“I’m most excited to build new relationships with the players and coaches at Arkansas State,” Zollicoffer said.

Though the senior defensive tackle is excited for his future, he didn’t totally neglect appreciation Newton High School. Specifically, Zollicoffer mentioned the role that the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Josh Skelton as a major influence on his life.

Zollicoffer, when asked who was most instrumental in his success on the football field said, “Coach Skel, hands down.” Zollicoffer continued to say that Skelton has the best interests of the players in mind and has a knack for inspiring him to train harder each day.

Not only does Zollicoffer treasure the relationships he’s built at Newton, but his teammates also cherish him.

When he signed his letter, teammates and students in attendance started cheering his nickname. “E!” “E!” “E!”

According to 247Sports, Zollicoffer is the 10th highest ranked player to ever sign with Arkansas State. Though he has been a defensive lineman for the Rams, he may see some playing time on the offensive line for the Red Wolves.

His future head coach, Butch Jones expressed his appreciation for Zollicoffer signing with the Red Wolves on National Signing Day, too. “We got lucky,” Jones said.





