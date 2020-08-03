PREP FOOTBALL: Newton shuts down practice due to COVID-19

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton High School football team is suspending operations this week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release sent out through the Rams’ athletic department over the weekend, the school announced that the Newton County School System's COVID Response Team and the Georgia Department of Public Health were immediately notified of the positive test.

NHS principal Dr. Shannon Buff confirmed the report Monday morning.

“The DPH is in the process of contacting the parents of the players who may have come into contact with the student-athlete,” the release stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, the football team will not be practicing next week.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Social Circle High School suspending its practices due to a positive case last week. In nearby Walton County, George Walton Academy and Walnut Grove High School were forced to press pause on their respective football programs due to the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, Aug. 2, the DPH reported that there had been a total of 1,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newton County — 398 of which were reported in the last two weeks. Additionally, there had been a total of 188 hospitalizations and 35 deaths in the county.