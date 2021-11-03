PREP FOOTBALL: Newton aims for consistency in season finale

COVINGTON, Ga. — There’s been a common theme surrounding the Newton Rams football team all season long: Inconsistency.

Whether it’s costly turnovers or penalties, inconsistency has been a problem for the Rams this season.

It also seems to be the main reason the Rams are on a 3-game losing streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

Head coach Camiel Grant Jr., believes that his team could’ve won all three of those matchups if certain mistakes weren’t made.

Be that as it may, the Rams shift their focus to this week.

Newton’s final test will be on the road this upcoming Friday. It’ll take on South Gwinnett in both teams’ last Region 4-AAAAAAA contest of 2021.

For Grant, Friday will be the final tune up to get the Rams back on track and in the win column before playoffs begin next week.

“I go back to the Mill Creek game,” Grant said. “Even though we lost, that was as close as you can find us playing consistently in all three phases and also at a high level. If we do that, I’m confident against any team in the state. If we want to win on Friday, we’ve got to play at the level we’re capable of.”



