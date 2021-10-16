PREP FOOTBALL: Miscues cost Rams in road region loss

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — What could go wrong, went wrong for the Rams on Friday night. A host of Newton miscues led to a 28-6 road loss against Brookwood.

Be that as it may, the Rams’ defense did everything in their power to single-handedly win the game.

They had multiple sacks, tackles for loss and pass break ups. As a matter of fact, Newton’s defense literally put points on the scoreboard.

Less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Tahjae Mullix forced Dylan Lonergran to fumble the ball. Mullix then recovered the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. Jefferson Hernandez’s extra point attempt was blocked and drew the score 14-6.

The defense made its presence known early, too.

On Brookwood’s opening possession of the game, JJ Silva trotted out to attempt a field goal. The field goal would’ve given the Broncos a 3-0 lead, but Audavion Collins had other plans.

Collins poked his left hand out and blocked the attempt and returned the ball to Brookwood’s 40-yard line.

But, once again, Newton’s offense just couldn’t get anything going to assist its defense.

Whether it was a costly penalty or a break down in pass protection, the Rams’ offense just seemed off balance from the opening kickoff.

Their inability to sustain drives led to the three scores for the Broncos and, ultimately, the Alexander Diggs’ show began.

With 7:08 left to go in the first half, Diggs ripped off a 39-yard run through the middle part of the defense and advanced the ball down to the 8-yard line. Only one play later was Diggs able to score the first points of the contest.

The Broncos led 7-0.

Four minutes later, Diggs found the end zone again. This time, it was through the air.

Brookwood’s quarterback Dylan Lonergran found Diggs wide open in the right corner of the end zone from 19 yards out.

The lead extended to 14-0, as a result.

The Broncos’ advantage remained intact at halftime.

Following Mullix’s touchdown, Diggs picked up the Broncos with a response.

In the closing minute and a half of the third quarter, Diggs dragged a host of Ram defenders across the goal line for a 14-yard touchdown - Diggs’ third score of the contest.

As the fourth quarter progressed, it was more of the same for the Rams. Their defense kept holding their own as much as they could while the offense remained lackluster in their approach.

Brookwood officially sealed the victory with a 1-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the game. That was all she wrote.

With the loss, Newton goes to 4-2 on the season with a 2-1 region record. The Rams will look to rebound home next week with Mill Creek coming to town for homecoming.



