PREP BASKETBALL: Rams slam South Gwinnett

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High School’s gymnasium was rocking all night long with South Gwinnett coming to town. The crowd cheering for both sides was loud all night long.

Newton fans, however, became a little louder as the Rams pulled away in both the girls and boys games.

The Lady Rams rolled to a 54-31 victory with the Rams closing the night downing South Gwinnett 71-54.





Rams 71, Comets 54





On paper, this matchup was going to be tight. Newton came in at 15-3 while South Gwinnett was 15-5 coming into the contest.

The action lived up to the hype, too.

Tied at 36 apiece 16 minutes into the game, there were some intense moments in the second half. The difference was, though, the Rams provided themselves a cushion courtesy of Marquavious Brown.

Nearing the four-minute mark of the final quarter, Brown found himself alone on back-to-back fast breaks finishing them both off with electrifying dunks.

Newton's faithful caused the gymnasium to explode as the UGA commit gave his team a 56-43 advantage.

Head coach Charlemagne Gibbons recognized how difficult it was for his team to pull away down the stretch.

“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Gibbons said. “And [South Gwinnett] made it an ugly game to their credit. I told our guys that, over a 32-minute period, we’re going to have opportunities. When we get those opportunities, can we create and explode? And I think we did that tonight.”

Following Brown’s dunks, the Rams dominated the Comets in the closing minutes of the game to earn a 17-point win.

Stephon Castle was the leading scorer Tuesday tallying 22 points while Brown had 17 and Jakai Newton recorded 13. Off the bench, Marcus Whitlock contributed nine points.

The Rams, who now stand at 16-3 overall with a flawless 3-0 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA, will now face Grayson at home on Friday, Jan. 28. That matchup will begin the final five games of the regular season for Newton, too.

For Gibbons, though, he wants to see an increased focus from each of his players.

“We don’t think we’ve hit the keys where everybody at the same time is at the height of their game,” Gibbons said. “I think that’s when we’re going to be the most dangerous.”



