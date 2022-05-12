PREP BASKETBALL: NHS’ Castle invited to USA 18 training camp

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton Rams basketball star, Stephon Castle, who is also a 4-star, UConn commit, recently received an invite from USA Basketball to compete in the under 18 training camp this summer. The camp will be held in Houston, Texas from May 26 to June 2.

In his junior season, Castle averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the end of his junior year, Castle earned Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year as well as the All-Covington News Most Valuable Player honor.



Now, Castle will be among the 27 participants competing for one of 12 positions on the 2022 USA Basketball U18 National Team. This year, the team will be playing for the Federation Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA) U18 Americas Championship from June 6-12 held in Tijuana, Mexico.