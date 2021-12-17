PREP BASEBALL: Martin is joining Georgia Premier Academy

COVINGTON, Ga. - News was circulating on Twitter Thursday afternoon when Jevarra Martin Jr., announced he was reclassifying and foregoing his senior baseball season at Newton High School.

Martin, who just concluded his senior football season as a Ram, is joining the Georgia Premier Academy (GPA) for the next two seasons.

Though the move seems sudden, Martin stressed, via his Dec. 16 tweet, how he and his family carefully considered this option. In addition to his consideration, Martin also expressed how grateful he is for his four years at Newton High School.

“I am proud of [the] growth I’ve had during my time at Newton High School,” Martin’s tweet read. “And I’m thankful for all the support during my four-year career as a Ram.”

GPA offers a wide variety of services for up and coming baseball players looking for the next level.

Programs such as academy, offseason training, private lessons with qualified instructors, travel teams as well as individual and team memberships are made available.

The academy has been around since 2017 striving to help aspiring professional players for the next steps in their career.

“The goal of Georgia Premier is not only to train young men in the game of baseball but also in the game of life,” GPA’s website states. “Our instructors are dedicated to coaching young men to become better baseball players, but more importantly they are driven to teach young men to grow into responsible and contributing members of their communities.”

More on Martin’s commitment to GPA will be available in the coming days. Follow The Covington News as this story develops.



