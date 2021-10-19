Phil's Pregame Points - Week 10

[Editor’s Note: To preview this week’s football games, Sports Editor, Phillip B. Hubbard introduces a brand new series called “Phil’s Pregame Points.” For each game, he briefly breaks down what he believes each team needs to do to better their chances at a win.]





Alcovy @ Lakeside (Evans)

533 Blue Ridge Dr.,

Evans, GA 30809

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup:

2020 Alcovy won 35-0





• Maintain offensive rhythm

- Alcovy came out of the gate against Grovetown firing on all cylinders. After just the first quarter, the Tigers held a 20-0 advantage. However, they didn’t score another point until 50 seconds before halftime. If Alcovy wants to pick up its third win of the season, it’ll need to clean up those lapses on offense. Those could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

• Defense struggle in third quarter

- On Friday night, the Tigers defense allowed all of Grovetown’s 20 points in the third quarter. This was totally opposite to how Alcovy came out in the first quarter. The Tigers need to keep their intensity coming out of halftime as they do starting the game.





Newton vs. Mill Creek

Sharp Stadium

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup:

2020 Mill Creek won 31-0





• Go with what got you here

- Going into last Friday, the Rams had only lost one game and were undefeated in region play. It’s largely been due to the running committee led by Rontravious Perry, Zion Johnson and Jevarra Martin Jr. However, Newton seemed to have an identity crisis at Brookwood with a bunch of different formations. If the Rams want to get back in the win column, they need to get back with what has worked.

• Feed off homecoming energy

- Every local team has lost its homecoming game this season. Newton, I’m sure, will want to break that streak. The Rams need to feed off the energy that Sharp Stadium will be filled with to help improve to 5-2.





Social Circle @ Commerce

272 Lakeview Dr.,

Commerce, GA 30529

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup:

2020 Commerce won 48-22

• Forget 1-point loss

- The bye week helps with this, but it is still worth noting. The last time Social Circle was on the football field, they suffered a last second, 1-point loss to Lincoln County. If the Redskins want to bounce back, they’ll have to flush that and move from the loss.

• Learn from Washington-Wilkes

- This will be like a deja vu for the Redskins. Following their first bye week of the season, the Redskins went and played a high powered Washington-Wilkes team on the road. Now, this time, Social Circle will go on the road to face a dominating Commerce team. I know each opponent is different, but the circumstances are similar. Maybe learning from their mistakes against Washington-Wilkes will help the Redskins put up a better fight against Commerce.





Eastside @ Jackson County

152 Jaxco Jct,

Hoschton, GA 30548

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup:

2020 Eastside won 27-0

• Take advantage of BYE week

- The two weeks prior to Eastside’s bye week were brutal for the Eagles, to say the least. They lost 13-6 against Clarke Central in a closely contested matchup and grinded out a 10-9 victory over Loganville. So, the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Eastside. Now, going on the road to face Jackson County, the Eagles will need their star players like Dallas Johnson and Kenai Grier to make huge contributions. The positive is all of the players should be rested up now having a week off.

• Panthers playing for something more

- It’s not homecoming or senior night for Jackson County, but the Eagles should still expect the Panthers to play more passionately. Why? Because Jackson County head coach, Rich McWhorter is just one win away from 300 career victories. I expect that to have the players approaching this Friday’s game with a different type of determination. Therefore, Eastside needs to prepare for a more intense battle than a normal matchup with the Panthers would be.



