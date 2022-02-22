NSD '22: Westbrook’s dream comes true with Reinhardt University signing

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tanner Westbrook took part in Newton High School’s National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 2.

As one of eight Rams penning their letters of intent, Westbrook officially signed to Reinhardt University.

Even after his signing, Westbrook was shocked that he went through such a ceremony.

Westbrook said he’s been thinking of this moment for a long time.

“This was always a dream of mine growing up,” Westbrook said. “Seeing past seniors sign and now I’m here. It’s just surreal.”

Westbrook stressed how there were many factors that went into his final decision to sign with Highlands Community.

But, according to Westbrook, there was a moment where everything became clear.

“It was the visit for me,” Westbrook said. “The coaching staff showed real love. You could tell that they care about player development, getting your education and they put education first.

“They care a lot about making sure you get a degree. I’m really comfortable out there.”

With his next step finalized, Westbrook reflected on his time as a Newton Ram.

This past season, Westbrook recorded 31 tackles in eight games played from his safety position. But, according to Westbrook, Newton has meant more to his career than any statistic could suggest.

“It’s been everything for me,” Westbrook said. “I remember coming in as a freshman and I was just a kid. My coaches and the faculty and staff care a lot about the players and getting every player to the next level.”

Westbrook continued to express his gratitude for everything that Newton has done for him as a player and as a student.

Above all else, though, Westbrook remains appreciative of one thing.

“Just the love that is shown here,” Westbrook said.

“I know I’m not going to find that anywhere else I go. This school has helped me become a good leader and I hope people remember that and that I was a good person.”