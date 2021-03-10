Notae earns SEC Sixth-Man of the Year honors

JD Notae made history on Tuesday.

The former Newton standout, who now plays basketball at the University of Arkansas, was voted the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth-Man of the Year. Notae is just the second Razorback in program history to receive the honor, joining Eric Ferguson (2006).

During the regular season, Notae was the first substitute to enter the game from Arkansas’ bench in 12 games. The Razorbacks produced an 11-1 record in those contests.

Notae currently ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game and 12.2 points in SEC games. His 79 made free throws is ninth among members of the SEC, while his 44 3-pointers is 12th in the conference and his 335 total points is 13th.

Through 26 games, Notae has led the Razorbacks (21-5) in assists seven times — tied for most on the team — and scoring five times — the second-best mark among his teammates.

Arkansas is set to enter the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., as the No. 2 seed. The Razorbacks will face the winner of No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Georgia on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET.