Newton’s Wright realizes college basketball dream with signing

COVINGTON, Ga. — Earlier this spring, Newton High School basketball standout Ashanti Wright extended her academic and athletic career by signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

“I just think it was the best decision for me. I still have more time to develop, and I wanted to get to a place where I know I can do my best and get to another level,” Wright said. “I didn’t get to visit the campus due to COVID-19, but the staff called me every single day and made the process easier.”

Wright was a team captain for Newton during the 2019-20 campaign. She helped lead the Lady Rams to a 16-12 record this winter while going 6-4 against Region 8 competition. They advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs before being eliminated by eventual state runner-up Collins Hill in the opening round.

Wright’s leadership and athletic abilities helped fuel her team on a daily basis throughout her prep career.

“Ashanti is the type of kid that’s going to be everywhere she’s supposed to be. She’s going to be on time. She’s going to give her best effort. She’s just a great asset to a team,” Newton head coach Tiffani Johnson said. “She’s a leader on and off the floor, and an overall great kid to have in your program.”

Like her teammate Alise Akridge, who recently signed with Albany Tech, Wright’s length and versatility allowed to her be an elite defender at any spot on the court.

Wright is currently scheduled to report to campus Aug. 8, but that remains fluid due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.