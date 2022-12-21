Newton's Sean Thompkins makes it official with Baylor Bears football

COVINGTON, Ga. — For almost six months to the day, Newton's Sean Thompkins had been committed to the Baylor Bears football team. On Wednesday morning at Newton High, Thompkins signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Baylor.

Thompkins has been committed to Baylor since June 26 when he announced it on his Twitter. He chose Baylor over programs such as Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas State.

According to 247Sports, Thompkins is a 3-star offensive lineman and has been a mainstay of Newton’s offense.

In recent years, the Rams have had a few running backs and running quarterbacks. Thompkins has been of the guys up on the front line blocking.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound recruit was recognized for his performances throughout his Rams career. In fact, Thompkins was voted onto Region 4-AAAAAAA’s First All-Region team.

