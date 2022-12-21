Newton’s Justin Benton off to join Houston’s “Sack Avenue”

COVINGTON, Ga. — The best kept secret lately in Newton County came to light Wednesday morning at Newton High School when the question, "Where is Justin Benton signing to play college football" was answered.

In a ceremony in Newton High’s auditorium, Benton made it official, committing and signing to play for the Houston Cougars.

“It’s a relief,” Benton said about signing the scholarship. “I’m a guy who really cares about the process and I’m a big workout guy. So, I’m glad I’ve got this weight lifted off my shoulders that way all I have to do is go play football.”

The 3-star defensive lineman’s decision to go to Houston sent minor shockwaves as it caused him to flip from his six-month long commitment to West Virginia’s football program, while spurning offers from the likes of Georgia, where his father played, Arkansas and Arizona State among others.

But just this past weekend, Benton posted on Twitter that he was visiting University of Houston's campus, and apparently that visit was enough to seal the deal.

“I have a great relationship with the defensive coordinator,” Benton said. “When I went up there last weekend, it was all genuine. It wasn’t anything fake or phony and everything was real.”

Houston’s program labeled its defensive line group the “Sack Avenue.” More than a catchy name stood out to Benton, though.

“They have a great track record with defensive lineman,” Benton said. “Last year, they had three first round draft picks. That was eye-opening to me.”

At the end of his senior football season, Benton was voted Region 4-AAAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He tallied 68 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss. That’s in addition to Benton’s five rushing touchdowns.

Benton, who stands at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, rejoined the Rams nearly a year ago after spending a season at the IMG Academy in Florida. Prior to that, Benton made considerable noise as a freshman and sophomore at Newton.

Particularly during his sophomore campaign, Benton recorded 93 tackles and led the team in 2020 with 12.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. He also tallied a team-high 55 solo tackles and had an interception.

In 2019, Benton shined in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, which featured the top 60 student-athletes in the class of 2023. That came after Benton finished his freshman season with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Benton began playing football at 4 years old and actually comes from a football family. His dad played football for the Georgia Bulldogs. And, even though he isn’t becoming a Bulldog himself, Benton remembered what his dad showed him that helped get him to this moment in his career.

“[My dad] instilled hard work in me and that’s the biggest thing I took from him,” Benton said.

Benton is an alumnus of Veteran’s Middle School where he began garnering attention from college football programs.

Now, after a four-year winding journey with many destinations, Benton will graduate from the Rams early and be a student on Houston’s campus beginning in January where plans to major in either pre-medicine or business.

Benton stressed the most important lesson that the past four years have taught him.

“Never stop working,” Benton said. “You’re going to face a lot of adversity, but all you have to do is keep working and you’ll overcome it. There have been a lot of hurdles I’ve had to overcome, but I did it. And I’m victorious now.”







