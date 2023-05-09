Newton track and field stars shine at sectionals, advance to state meet

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — On May 6 at Archer High School, the Newton Rams took part in the state sectionals. When all was said and done, a few individuals recorded top finishes.

For the girls team, Amoi Hagans took home first place in the 100-meter dash with her 11.93 final time. That was including her third place finish in the 200-meter dash (24.84).

Kam’Aron Patterson finished No. 1 in the high jump by recording 23-4.5 followed by his third place finish in the long jump (6-0).

The only other Lady Ram who qualified for the state meet was Amerie Tolbert with her fifth place result in the 400-meter (56.47).

The Lady Rams’ 4x100-meter relay advanced, too, placing fifth (48.51).

A few boys individuals recorded high finishes as well.

Almar Clarke placed third in the 200-meter dash (21.57), Jahson Gordon finished in fifth place in the 400-meter run (48.76) and Maurice Harrell had an eighth place finish in the triple jump (42-10.5).

Newton boys’ relay teams will also compete on the big stage this week.

The Rams 4x100-meter (42.06), 4x200-meter (1:29.54) and 4x400-meter (3:22.81) each placed sixth in their respective competitions.

From May 11-13, each qualifier will display their talents at the state meet hosted by McEachern High School.



