Newton softball earns first region wins at South Gwinnett

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The 2022 season has not dealt the Newton Lady Rams a favorable hand, especially in their Region 4-AAAAAAA schedule. A bright spot appeared on Tuesday, though, when Newton left South Gwinnett with not one, but two region victories.

The Lady Rams downed the Lady Comets 7-1 and 12-7 in games one and two, respectively.

Amid all of the troublesome season, senior Kyla Stroud was happy to walk off the field with a pair of region wins.

“It felt amazing to get this win with my team,” Stroud said. “I knew we had it in us to pull away with a great win.”

Head coach Virginia Tucker-Smith has harped on her team’s “positive energy” being a crucial piece to the team’s puzzle to generate more wins this season.

Stroud saw that positive energy be at the forefront of her team’s celebration on Tuesday.

“Seeing the joy on everyone's face and seeing how everything was executed properly [was the best part about winning],” Stroud said.

Newton improves to 3-11 overall with a 2-5 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA. It is also in fifth place in the region behind Grayson that is in fourth.

Now, the Lady Rams will conclude the 2022 season in the next few weeks.

On Sept. 27, Brookwood comes to town followed by a road matchup at Grayson. Parkview will play at Newton on Oct. 4. The Lady Rams’ senior night will be against South Gwinnett on Oct. 5 and the regular season finale will be on Oct. 11 versus Archer.

Stroud stressed the importance of her team learning from the doubleheader win at South Gwinnett to build for better success as the year moves along.

“[The biggest lesson we can take away is] just knowing, if we execute our offense and play error free defense, we can play with anyone,” Stroud said.



