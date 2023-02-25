Newton Rams enjoy sweet victory over Pebblebrook

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton’s boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders Saturday afternoon at home on the Rams’ way to a 73-51 victory over Pebblebrook.

With the win, Newton will now advance to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.

Afterward, head coach Charlemagne Gibbons was certain of one thing for his team’s performance.

"This is the first time y'all actually saw our basketball team this year," Gibbons said. "You saw a group of guys who complete each other."

Most of the Rams' damage was done from behind the arc. At game's end, Newton connected on 14 three-pointers.

There seemed to be an extra surge by the Rams, though, coming out of the halftime break.

In the first five minutes of the third quarter, Newton went on a 14-0 scoring run. Sparking the run

was Jakai Newton who drilled the first three-pointer of the half with Marcus Whitlock not too far behind. At the 6:04 mark, Stephon Castle scored three points the hard way with an and-1 opportunity he converted at the free throw line.

Castle had a three-pointer himself 30 seconds later to increase Newton's 38-25 halftime advantage to 52-25.

The Rams’ urgency came from something Gibbons said to them in the locker room at the intermission.

"I challenged them to not let [Pebblebrook] get back in the game," Gibbons said. "They met the challenge physically and we are a really good team when the shot making ability is there."

Whitlock led all scorers with 26 points, which featured six three-pointers. Castle had 22 points, too, along with Newton’s 11.

Jabez Jenkins, Ashton Pennamon and Tim Prather each contributed a three-pointer to the team’s total as well.

The Rams never let up down the stretch and now have their sights set on the Elite Eight.

Newton will play the winner between No. 1 seed Norcross and No. 3 seed Osborne.

Gibbons mentioned how, no matter the opponent, he foresees a tough opponent in the Rams' battle between them and the Final Four.

"It's AAAAAAA basketball," Gibbons said. "I just look at who's next, because you never know who comes out of that game. The only thing I know is we'll be there."



