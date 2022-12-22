Newton Rams alum Diondre Glover returns to sign with Gardner-Webb football

COVINGTON, Ga. — Diondre Glover returned to his old stomping grounds at Newton High School to celebrate signing with Gardner-Webb football.

Glover — who graduated from Rams football in 2020 — is transferring from Central Missouri to become a Runnin' Bulldog in Fall 2023.

Though Glover admitted the road to Gardner-Webb was “rocky,” he was determined to make it to this point in his career.

“I wasn’t going to stop until I got to the Division I level,” Glover said. “I stuck my head down and grind and didn’t listen to what anybody said. I put my best foot forward and now I’m here.”

When Glover thought of the location he wanted to hold his signing, there was no other place than Newton High to celebrate this occasion.

“I represent the ‘N’ everywhere I go,” Glover said. “I always wanted to come back and coach here, too, whenever my career ends. I’m always a Newton boy forever so I feel like I need to do it here.”

Glover has had many stops along the way.

First, he played two years of football at Cousins Middle School before playing for the Rams. After graduating from Newton in 2020, he enrolled at Savannah State for a season and then transferred to Central Missouri.

There is one thing, though, that Glover learned about himself through the path.

“I am able to adapt,” Glover said. “I’ve expanded my connections with different people all across the world and I’m grateful for that.”

In his one season as Central Missouri, Glover earned All-Conference honors as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back. He tallied 15 pass breakups, two interceptions with one resulting in a pick-6.

Glover then committed to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 7 from the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m a veteran now,” Glover said. “I’m more mature and I’m very good with the coaching staff. I feel like the school was a good fit for me all-around. God led me to a FCS team that I love.”

Even though Glover is two years removed from donning a blue and white Rams jersey, he hasn’t overlooked the support of his hometown.

With a new destination on the horizon, Glover pointed to that support as a way that’s helped prepare him for whatever’s next.

“I’m excited to start a new journey,” Glover said. “I’m ready to get to work and get ready for App State, the first game.”



