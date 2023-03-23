Newton girls soccer working to ‘be the change’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three words have been floating around the Newton girls soccer program the past two seasons: “Be the change.”

That phrase is a mantra the players and coaches have adopted as a way to drive everyone toward accomplishing their ultimate goal.

And, for senior captain Savannah Massey, the goal supersedes just winning matches.

“The coaches and players want to see our girls and boys [teams] grow together and bring the change to Newton soccer,” Massey said. “We know we have what it takes to shine a spotlight on soccer and show others how this sport has brought so many of us together.”

Massey and the Lady Rams understand that the process to bring change will be a long one.

Currently, Newton is 1-11 overall with a 0-7 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA. Its one win came on Feb. 13 when Newton defeated Stephenson 3-2 on the road.

As a captain, Massey has noticed two areas of weakness for her and her teammates.

“The areas we need to grow the most in are patience and communication.”

Nevertheless, Massey wholeheartedly believes that 2023 could be viewed as a turning point season for the program.

“You can see everyone building bonds with each other and we’re really like a big family,” Massey said. “My teammates have shown so much progress, and I know when I graduate they will still be the team that they were when I was there.”

Alyssa Atkinson, Penelope Mendez and Allison Canelo have shown great progress this year as underclassmen, according to Massey.

Now, the Lady Rams have three games remaining on their schedule. They face South Gwinnett on Friday, March 24 followed by a home match versus Tucker on Monday, March 27. Their season will wrap up in the final Region 4-AAAAAAA game against Archer on Wednesday, March 29.

Even though Massey graduates at the end of this season after spending four seasons with the program, she has high hopes for what the future of Newton soccer holds.

“I think Newton girls soccer could have potential for the coming up seasons,” Massey said. “As long as the girls put in the work that they have this season, then they will be better than ever.”



