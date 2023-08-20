Newton football overwhelms Hapeville Charter in 50-0 season opening win

ATLANTA — Newton's playmakers started their seasons on high notes. Their individual performances allowed the Rams to take down Hapeville Charter 50-0 Saturday night.

It was head coach Josh Skelton's first win as the Rams' head coach.

The contest was played on a neutral site field at Banneker High School. Early on, the Rams leaned on their wide variety of skill players.

On the third play from scrimmage, running back Zion Johnson picked up right where he left off last year as the junior broke outside for a 56-yard touchdown run.

On the next offensive drive for the Rams, the first pass from sophomore quarterback Deron Benson dropped in the hands of senior Keon Davis down the field for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

As the offense hit their stride early, the defense was putting on a show of their own. The Rams' pressure schemes and speed to the ball seem to overwhelm the Hornet’s offense.

Ryshawn Perry was another Newton player to start his season off strong. Perry finished the game with one sack and three tackles for loss.

Before he could get his first touchdown of the season, senior wideout Marcus Calwise had a touchdown called back on a penalty. On the next play, Calwise made a contested catch on the goal line to have it called back on a penalty as well.

On the final drive before halftime, Calwise came through.

With 40 seconds left on the clock, Benson connected with Calwise over the top for a 45-yard score.

Following a botched punt on Hapeville Charter's first drive of the second half, Calwise got his second touchdown of the season. He took the direct snap and sped into the end zone for a rushing touchdown to put the Rams ahead 28-0.

Maurice Harrell provided the Rams defense with their first turnover of the year by jumping the route for the interception.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams defense decided that they wanted more. Zachry Harden Jr. jumped the route and took the interception all the way down the sideline for a 69-yard pick-6

Before the Rams offense could see the field again, things continued to worsen for the Hornets. A second botched punt resulted in a safety and a 37-0 lead for the Rams.

After a cold stretch offensively for Newton, Johnson and sophomore Kaden Hambright scored a rushing touchdown each to put the final touches on a 50-0 win for the Rams.

The Rams will begin their quest for another Newton Cup in week two. They will be at Sharp Stadium in a battle with the Alcovy Tigers on Friday, Aug. 25.