PRESEASON BLITZ: Newton football is ‘ready for the challenge’ in upcoming season

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams have been busy since the beginning of the offseason. They finished with 15 spring practices, 19 summer workouts and 14 camps.
During that time, head coach Josh Skelton has had one emphasis — Play fast.
That mindset transcends Friday night lights.
"Getting out there and playing fast has to be a transfer to how we work," Skelton said. "We workout fast, we lift fast and we move from station to station fast. So when we go out on the field, we want that to be the same. I’ve been pleased with how we’ve done that on both sides of the ball."
Newton's offseason began with a change at the helm. Camiel Grant Jr., resigned and Skelton, who was the defensive coordinator last year, was promoted.
The Rams also lost high caliber players, which includes the departure of four, 3-star players.
Nevertheless, the program returns key pieces, particularly six starters on defense.
Senior Ephraim Wright is back after recording 24 total tackles. Then there's Jamarcus Presley leading the secondary unit with 36 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Over the last few years, that side of the ball has been a dominant unit for the Rams. Skelton, who enters his 12th overall season coaching in the program, doesn't foresee that changing.
"The ceiling is the sky. I don’t think anything about our standards will change," Skelton said. "Our expectation is to be dominant defensively, how we run to the ball, how we defend the pass, how we defend the run, how much information we can retain, how fast we play. Defense is always set."
There doesn't seem to be much turnover, either, offensively.
Sophomore quarterback Deron Benson comes back after starting the final five games a season ago. In those outings, Benson led the Rams to a 3-2 record, completing 57 percent of his passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns.
Newton's No. 1 receiver Marcus Calwise will be a senior this year. He led the team with 32 receptions for 481 yards and finished with seven total touchdowns.
Leading the backfield group is junior Zion Johnson. He accumulated over 1,000 yards on the ground, had five games on 100-plus yards and found paydirt six times.
At the end of the day, though, Skelton believes the players' buy-in makes them a special group.
"I don’t really believe that it’s about the plays we’re calling or anything like that. It’s about these guys’ beliefs," Skelton said. "Our practice days are legendary in terms of how hard we practice and how competitive we are. We have won a lot of things before we even touch the field."
In 11 of the past 12 seasons, Newton has qualified for postseason action. Last season, the Rams concluded with a 6-5 record, 3-2 in Region 4-AAAAAAA and made it to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
The Rams beat Parkview, South Gwinnett and Archer to close the regular season out. Newton's playoff presence was short-lived, however, with a 35-0 loss at Marietta High School in round one.
Heading into a new year, the Rams are working for that not to be the case this go round.
“The guys are understanding exactly what to do. Understanding that we’re not trying to trick anybody in terms of who we are on both sides of the ball,” Skelton said. “I want to see us continue to be more efficient in everything we do.”
The 2023 campaign kicks off Aug. 19 on the road at Hapeville Charter. On Sept. 29, the Rams will begin Region 4-AAAAAAA action at Grayson followed two weeks later by a road date against Brookwood.
Despite the opponent, Skelton has confidence that his team can accomplish their goal of going 1-0 every week.
"I look at our region, for me personally and our team, I don’t think there’s any rule that says, ‘Newton has to lose a game this year.,'" Skelton said. "We’re always closing the gap. You’re always trying to get better. If Newton plays Newton ball, we expect to win every single game on our schedule.
“We’re ready for the challenge this year. I’m proud of the team we’re putting together.”
