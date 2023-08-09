PRESEASON BLITZ: Newton football is ‘ready for the challenge’ in upcoming season

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton Rams have been busy since the beginning of the offseason. They finished with 15 spring practices, 19 summer workouts and 14 camps.

During that time, head coach Josh Skelton has had one emphasis — Play fast.

That mindset transcends Friday night lights.

"Getting out there and playing fast has to be a transfer to how we work," Skelton said. "We workout fast, we lift fast and we move from station to station fast. So when we go out on the field, we want that to be the same. I’ve been pleased with how we’ve done that on both sides of the ball."

Newton's offseason began with a change at the helm. Camiel Grant Jr., resigned and Skelton, who was the defensive coordinator last year, was promoted.

The Rams also lost high caliber players, which includes the departure of four, 3-star players.

Nevertheless, the program returns key pieces, particularly six starters on defense.

Senior Ephraim Wright is back after recording 24 total tackles. Then there's Jamarcus Presley leading the secondary unit with 36 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Over the last few years, that side of the ball has been a dominant unit for the Rams. Skelton, who enters his 12th overall season coaching in the program, doesn't foresee that changing.

"The ceiling is the sky. I don’t think anything about our standards will change," Skelton said. "Our expectation is to be dominant defensively, how we run to the ball, how we defend the pass, how we defend the run, how much information we can retain, how fast we play. Defense is always set."