Newton focused on ‘One Ram Way’

COVINGTON, Ga. — ‘One Ram Way’ is posted all over the Newton High School campus. Whether it is inside the school or on the sports fields, the mantra for the Rams has been publicized by the administration.

But, what does this motto represent?

Vincent Byams, Newton’s athletic director, began this summer working with all of the coaches to begin enforcing the idea to all Ram student-athletes.

“We’ve established the ‘One Ram Way,’” Byams said. “It has to do with core beliefs that our coaches came up with: commitment, excellence, integrity, discipline and teamwork. Those are the five components we wanted to hone in on as a collective body.”

Byams labeled it as a cultural piece instilling those principles into the student-athletes.

Now, as the school year has started, the athletic department is excited for the community to see this motto in action. So, Newton High School is planning the inaugural Athletics Jamboree.

No date has been decided upon yet as the original date of Aug. 14 was postponed.

The jamboree will feature athletics stations giving information on sports guidelines and how to stay informed. There’ll also be activities such as players signing autographs, a food truck, icy truck as well as door prizes and giveaways.

The driving force behind this event is giving the community an opportunity to see the student-athletes.

In addition to the jamboree, the Rams are also planning events for throughout football season such as homecoming, senior night, teacher appreciation and military appreciation night.

The overall mission for this school year with athletics is to captivate Newton County residents.

“We’re here for the community,” Byams said. “And we feel the community is here for us. We want to be a reflection of all constituents. People should expect to see players competing on the field or court, but also expect to be entertained. We’ll have raffles and giveaways. There’s going to be something there for everybody.”

And, with this year expected to not have as many restrictions on attendance as last year, the fan experience should be more exciting.

Byams stressed that he anticipates large crowds at all sporting events and a lively turnout, too. But everything starts with those principles behind the school’s motto.

As long as the student-athletes are exhibiting those features on and off the playing field, Byams said he and the coaches are doing their jobs.

“At Newton High School, we think we are the best,” Byams said. “Not in terms of wins and losses, but about the culture and attitude of our students. They’re going to be able to come to our programs, learn those attributes and, when they come out, we expect them to be outstanding individuals in the community.”