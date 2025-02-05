Newton falls to Grayson in second battle of the Rams

COVINGTON, Ga. – In one of the most anticipated games of the 2024-25 season the Newton Rams fell to the top-ranked Grayson Rams in both contests on Tuesday.

This marked the second “battle of the Rams” this season, with Grayson taking the first slate of games last month in Loganville.



Looking for revenge, both Newton squads had lots to prove going into Tuesday’s region contest. However, it was not meant to be.



The Lady Rams never seemed to match up with Grayson, trailing for the entire game before falling in a 76-51 defeat.



The tale of the tape was different in the boy’s game, with Newton and Grayson leading for equal periods throughout the game. Despite Newton’s improved efforts from last month, it was not enough to overcome the defending state champions, as they were defeated 58-46.







Newton fails to build momentum against Grayson Lady Rams





Coming into the contest at 22-1 and 10-0 in region play, Newton had a tough task if they wished to defeat the Grayson Lady Rams.

Grayson took control early, scoring 23 points in the first quarter. But a 6-0 run from Newton’s London Smith and Tania Bailey brought the game within six to end the quarter at 23-17.



But Newton failed to capitalize on its closing first quarter minutes, scoring just four points in the second frame. Grayson tripled that total, ending the half with a 35-21 lead.



The sluggish mid-game stretch for Newton continued until midway through the third frame when Smith and company rallied to match the offensive production from Grayson. A buzzer-beater that rattled in, then out and in again counted for Grayson’s Zoie Lofton to give the visiting Rams a 52-36 lead.



Smith fought hard to bring the Lady Rams back in it, going on a 7-0 solo run to begin the fourth quarter. But the efforts were too little, too late as Grayson powered through for the 76-51 victory.



Head coach Jawan Bailey told The Covington News after the game that Newton’s youth may have been a factor in the outcome of the game.



“A lot of people forget how young we are, how inexperienced we are,” Bailey said. “It showed tonight. It shows when you’re playing a really competitive and good-coached basketball team. I think it was a aglare for us tonight. A little bit scared of the moment.



While Newton may have one bad game, it has been far from a bad season as Newton sits at 18-4 and 8-3 (2nd) in region play. Bailey said that going into the region and state tournaments, one thing stands above all when preparing for the best of the best.

“Just being ready,” Bailey said. “Today we weren’t just ready. It’s a matter of being ready for big games like this.”







Back-and-forth game ends in a Newton loss





The Newton Rams had revenge on their mind coming into this contest, and it showed early in the game.

Senior guards Marcus Smith and Zack Harden were key difference makers, leading the way for Newton to go up 19-11 to end the first quarter.



It would not be long before Grayson snuck up on Newton, with Georgia commit Jacob Wilkins and No. 7 player in the Class of 2026 Caleb Holt finding ways to add buckets for Grayson. The visiting Rams took the lead with just under 1:00 to play in the first half at 23-22.



Just as it seemed Holt and Wilkins would take control of the game, the hometown Rams fought back with scores from Appalachian State Ted Neal – who battled injury throughout the game – and Smith to keep the game interesting.



With 16.0 to go in the third, a clutch put-back layup from Jordan Green allowed Newton to take the lead at 41-40 heading into the final frame.



But it was the highly touted Holt that iced the game for Grayson, leading an 18-6 run to give Grayson the 58-46 win.



While the score did not go in Newton’s favor, head coach Barry Browner said he was proud of his team’s efforts against one of the best teams in the country. Browner put over his assistant coach Darvin Jones in helping prepare the game plan for Tuesday’s contest.



“Just a heck of a job,” Browner said. “He [Jones] put in a lot of work in the film room. So there’s a lot of stuff we saw and were tinkering with throughout the game.”



In moving forward toward the rest of the season and into postseason play, the second-year head coach said that the Rams are just getting started.



“They’re tuning in, man,” Browner said of his Rams squad. “I think we’re gonna make a heck of a run.”





