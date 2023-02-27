By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton alum Elija Godwin wins gold in 400-meter at SEC Indoor Championships
Elija Godwin won the 400-meter gold medal for the Georgia Bulldogs at Saturday's Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Arkansas. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Elija Godwin added to the list of post-Newton High School graduation accomplishments on Saturday at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. 

Competing at Randal Tyson Track Center in Arkansas, Godwin took home the gold medal in the men’s 400-meter competition. Saturday was the senior’s final indoor meet, too. 

Capturing that title helped Georgia’s men track and field team finish fourth with 59 points. 

Godwin — a two-time All-American and bronze medal recipient in the Tokyo Olympics — had a final time of 44.75, which was .30 seconds better than the second place finisher. 

The 44.75 broke the previous meet record, too, of 44.80 set by Kirani Janes in 2011. 

Godwin’s gold medal is the fourth time in Bulldogs history that a member won the SEC 400-meter title and the first time someone has accomplished that since 2012. 

Last year, Godwin was recognized at the Covington Fuzz Run on Sept. 10, 2022 with a declaration of “Elija Godwin Day.” The former Ram also served as the Fuzz Run’s starter.