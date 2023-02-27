Newton alum Elija Godwin wins gold in 400-meter at SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Elija Godwin added to the list of post-Newton High School graduation accomplishments on Saturday at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Competing at Randal Tyson Track Center in Arkansas, Godwin took home the gold medal in the men’s 400-meter competition. Saturday was the senior’s final indoor meet, too.

Capturing that title helped Georgia’s men track and field team finish fourth with 59 points.

Godwin — a two-time All-American and bronze medal recipient in the Tokyo Olympics — had a final time of 44.75, which was .30 seconds better than the second place finisher.

The 44.75 broke the previous meet record, too, of 44.80 set by Kirani Janes in 2011.

Godwin’s gold medal is the fourth time in Bulldogs history that a member won the SEC 400-meter title and the first time someone has accomplished that since 2012.

Last year, Godwin was recognized at the Covington Fuzz Run on Sept. 10, 2022 with a declaration of “Elija Godwin Day.” The former Ram also served as the Fuzz Run’s starter.



