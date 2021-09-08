Lady Rams take down Alcovy

COVINGTON, Ga. - The Newton High School football team wasn’t the only one who enjoyed a victory over a cross-town rival on Friday.

The Lady Rams defeated the Alcovy Lady Tigers on the softball diamond 7-1. This was the first matchup between the two schools in 2021.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, Newton’s offense got going in the second.

In an inning in which the Lady Rams scored five runs, Kyla Stroud provided the separation on a home run.

Facing an 0-2 count with two outs, the Auburn-commit drilled a grand slam that cleared the center field fence. Stroud’s home run extended the Lady Rams’ lead 5-0.

Alcovy scored its one run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. CeCe Williams tripled on a line drive to right field that scored Kaitlyn Williams.

But, by the time Kaitlyn Williams crossed the plate, Newton’s lead was firmly intact.

Hayden Pearson earned the win as the starting pitcher on the mound for Newton. She went seven innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and one walk. In Friday’s win, Pearson also struck out six batters in the outing.

CeCe Williams was the leader for Alcovy. She went 3-for-4 at the plate while also recording one RBI.

Newton’s win against Alcovy brings its record back to .500 at 5-5 overall. On the other hand, Alcovy now drops its third straight game and goes to 5-4 overall.