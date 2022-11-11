Jevarra Martin enjoys signing with South Carolina baseball

COVINGTON, Ga. — Soon after Jevarra Martin Jr. committed to play baseball at the University of South Carolina, he and his family took an unofficial visit. Martin met with coaches, players and, also during said visit, he and his family were treated to a nice spread.

Included in the spread of food was grilled chicken, grilled steak, macaroni and cheese, green beans and rice.

And, while Martin stressed that the food didn’t carry all the weight behind the decision to commit and sign to the Gamecocks, he did admit it had an effect.

“I had that meal and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the place for me,’” Martin said.

But the Gamecocks doubled down on Martin's official visit the weekend before Halloween.

“[That visit] really made it feel like home,” Martin said. “I put on a uniform, took pictures. I had time to hang out with the players and other commits. It made me feel like I really wanted to be there.”

Throughout each trip, Martin met numerous people. From the head coach, to the assistant coaches and other people affiliated with the program.

Both visits made Martin’s signing ceremony an easy one on Friday. The scholarship was signed in front of Martin’s friends and family inside Newton High School’s auditorium. And, while Martin spent three and a half years as a Ram, he reclassified and enrolled at the Georgia Premier Academy.

He made that announcement on Dec. 16, 2021 via his personal Twitter right after his senior football season ended with the Rams.

Martin’s choice required him to relocate over 170 miles to Statesboro to join the Sox program — a program with the aim of “training young men in baseball and in life.”

After all the twists and turns from the past few months, Martin mentioned how it seemed like a burden lifted off his shoulders when Friday’s ceremony concluded.

“It feels like all the pressure released as soon as I put pen to that piece of paper,” Martin said. “All the stuff my family and I have gone through, it feels really good to have this day come.”

By making that decision to transfer to GPA — a decision Martin said was tough to make — he was introduced to new experiences.

Martin and his teammates traveled from state-to-state competing against baseball teams and improving their craft. But one experience Martin had while in Savannah was something that stood out in his mind above the rest.

“Being around those top guys made me grow up,” Martin said. “Those guys are really good so they definitely made me want to step up my game. That helped me out a lot.”

In his pitcher’s role, Martin recorded a 2-1 record on the mound with 25.1 innings pitched, 3.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 14 games.

Martin described his style similar to New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom. They both stand at around 6-foot-5, have a heavy fastball with a good slider, according to Martin.

But, Martin’s time spent with the Rams’ baseball and football teams is not to be overlooked.

His three and a half seasons playing both sports has been just as beneficial to his career path to this point, Martin said. In fact, Newton athletic director Vincent Byams said during the ceremony that Martin will always have a family at Newton High School.

That meant the world to the South Carolina signee.

“I know I can come up here anytime I need something,” Martin said. “I can call anyone and I know they’ll help. That’s part of being a family. I love it here.”

Nevertheless, Martin’s baseball journey continues on. He aspires to use his college career to improve his chances for the Major League Baseball draft. However, he wants to take it one step at a time.

“I want to be the best pitcher and person I can be,” Martin said. “I’m striving to stay humble and keep God first in my life.”



