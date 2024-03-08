Jehden Robinson signs to play football at Central Georgia Technical College

After serving as a big piece in Newton’s defense during his senior season, Jehden Robinson made his signing to Central Georgia Technical College official.

Robinson put pen to paper inside of Newton’s auditorium during the Rams’ National Signing Day ceremony. The senior signed his national letter of intent in front of friends, family, coaches and teammates.

Following the ceremony, Robinson put his feelings into words on the day he signed to play college football.

“It is a very emotional day for me,” Robinson said. “Like coach said, I have not played football since my freshman year [with] battling injuries. It was about just coming back and doing it one last time with my guys.”

Robinson’s Newton career was impacted by injuries along the way, but that did not stop the senior from having a strong final season.

At the conclusion of his final year with the Rams, Robinson was named to the Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA. Robinson was also named to the 2023 All-Cov News Defensive Team.

Robinson will join the Titans alongside another member of Newton’s front seven, Tony Clark.

The connection between himself and the Central Georgia staff was one of the bigger reasons Robinson chose to play for the Titans.

“They showed a lot of love, they stayed connected with me through the whole process,” Robinson said. “I love the culture there. Coach Miller is a great guy.”

The senior described himself as someone who plans to give it all next year for Central Georgia.

“They are getting an all-around dog. For the next six months to a year, I am going over there to give it my all and hopefully be in Division I next year,” Robinson said.