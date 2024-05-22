Imari Humphrey signs to play basketball at Fort Valley State

During a signing ceremony in Newton’s auditorium on May 10, senior Imari Humphrey signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Fort Valley State University.

Although she dealt with the nerves of signing in front of the crowd, Humphrey discussed what she felt on the day she made it official.

“I was excited at first, but when I got up there and started talking I got a little shaky,” Humphreys joked. “It was really good.”

For Humphrey, the feel of the program is what led her to wanting to play for the Wildcats.

“When I went on a visit, it was very family-like,” Humphrey said. “I loved the energy.

“Somewhere not to far, not too close. Somewhere I can grow in.”

In her senior season, Humphrey averaged 6.1 points per game along with four rebounds per game.

Looking back on her favorite moments, battling back against top competition leads the list for Humphrey.

“The games where we weren;t supposed to win,” Humphrey said. ‘Winning those games, pushing through.”

Humphrey shed light to what kind of player she will be once she joins the Fort Valley State program.

“Hard worker,” Humphrey said. “Late nights, early mornings, just coming to work and showing up for the games.”