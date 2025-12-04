Guillory set to continue baseball career at the University of Houston

Newton’s Chris Guillory made his move to the University of Houston official on Wednesday as one of the Rams’ top arms signed.







Guillory put pen to paper inside the Newton auditorium during the Rams’ signing day ceremony, and he shared what he felt moments after.

“Exciting,” Guillory said. “This is a huge accomplishment. I am proud of myself, proud of my teammates who guided me through everything. Extremely grateful for my parents. It’s a great feeling.”

On Oct. 15, Guillory announced his commitment to Houston on X. Prior to the announcement, Guillory spent the previous year committed to Kennesaw State University.

Guillory played all four years in Newton County, but the senior noted how the decision to go to the lone star state was personal for him.

“I love Houston. I lived there a couple years of my life when I was younger, moved here when I was four.” Guillory said. “My mom, she graduated from Houston so it runs in the family a little bit. Might try to pass down a tradition so it’s personal.”

Guillory began his career at Alcovy High School, where he played his first two seasons and excelled.

It was during those years that Guillory realized he had the potential to play at a higher level.

“Probably around freshman year,” Guillory. “I got to high school and I noticed the difference. I saw the seniors and I was able to compete with them and stand my own against them. I knew I could do it at the next level.”

Guillory then transferred to Newton High School, where he posted his career-best numbers as a junior.

In a team-high 13 appearances, Guillory posted a county-best 1.24 earned run average and struck out 78 batters.

When he was not suited up in the blue and white for the Rams, Guillory has had the chance to compete with other top prospects in multiple events hosted by Major League Baseball.

Guillory has played in the Hank Aaron Invitational multiple times along with other events such as the MLB Breakthrough Series, the Braves 44 Classic and the MLB Dream Series.

“The MLB Breakout Series was probably the best thing that could ever happen to me,” Guillory said. “Having MLB coaches, they guide you through the way.”

With his signing in the books, Guillory will now look ahead to his senior season with the Rams before he moves to Houston to join the Cougars.

“I think this is the perfect fit for me in Houston. I think I am going to enjoy my four years there tremendously,” Guillory said.