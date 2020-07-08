By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GALLERY: Newton football kicking into gear
Rams hold first summer practice since GHSA's dead week
Newton Summer FB 1
Coming off GHSA's dead week, the Newton High School football team eased back into things earlier this week two days of conditioning. Rising junior quarterback Jevarra Martin Jr. (pictured) and the Rams resumed their summer practice program Wednesday morning. - Mason Wittner | The Covington News

COVINGTON, Ga. — After taking a week off due to the GHSA-mandated dead period, the Newton High School football team returned to the gridiron this week.

The Rams eased their way back into action with conditioning drills Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, however, the pigskin was added back into the mix as they resumed their summer practice program.

Newton rolled out its offensive linemen and running backs at 6 a.m. to kick off the day with a 90-minute session. Next up were what head coach Camiel Grant Jr. referred to as the Rams’ “Friday night defensive guys” — a group that included starters and those expected to receive significant playing time on the defensive side of the ball in 2020. The squad’s young defensive players took the field at 9 a.m., and the quarterbacks and wide receivers came on at 10:30 a.m. to close out the morning.

Sights from Wednesday can be seen below:

