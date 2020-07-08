GALLERY: Newton football kicking into gear

COVINGTON, Ga. — After taking a week off due to the GHSA-mandated dead period, the Newton High School football team returned to the gridiron this week.

The Rams eased their way back into action with conditioning drills Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, however, the pigskin was added back into the mix as they resumed their summer practice program.

Newton rolled out its offensive linemen and running backs at 6 a.m. to kick off the day with a 90-minute session. Next up were what head coach Camiel Grant Jr. referred to as the Rams’ “Friday night defensive guys” — a group that included starters and those expected to receive significant playing time on the defensive side of the ball in 2020. The squad’s young defensive players took the field at 9 a.m., and the quarterbacks and wide receivers came on at 10:30 a.m. to close out the morning.

Sights from Wednesday can be seen below:

Mason Wittner | The Covington News

