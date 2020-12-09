Former Ram, Bulldog JJ Holloman enters transfer portal

JJ Holloman could find himself on a different roster once again next fall.

The former Newton High School and University of Georgia wide receiver has reportedly entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at Florida International University.

According to 247Sports, Holloman has entered the portal as a graduate transfer, which would allow him to become immediately eligible to play at any Division I program he chooses. As a redshirt junior, he could potentially have two seasons of eligibility remaining due to exceptions made by the NCAA in response to COVID-19.

Holloman was dismissed from Georgia’s football team ahead of the 2019 season after an investigation was launched due to claims he assaulted his girlfriend in April 2018. Prior to his dismissal, he produced a breakout sophomore season by racking up 24 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Holloman appeared in three games for FIU this fall. He reeled in eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown as the Panthers posted an 0-5 mark.

Coming out of Newton in 2017, Holloman was ranked the No. 125 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.